West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has secured three sites for ultra-fast EV charging stations along major routes in the north, east and south of the region.

Outline planning permission has just been given for the first site – on Chester Road in Erdington, Birmingham.

The scheme is part of the wider regeneration of the former GKN factory by developer Chancerygate, whichalso includes 270,000sq ft of commercial units for small businesses with the potential to create around 300 jobs.

Land has also been acquired for an ultra-rapid charging station on Bristol Road South in Longbridge, Birmingham, just yards from the redevelopment underway on the site of the former Rover West Works.

A third site is on Coventry Road in Sheldon straddling the Solihull and Birmingham border near to the airport.

When fully operational next year, the WMCA says each site will have 20 ultra-fast chargers adding 1,500 hours of charging capability every day for the region’s car and van drivers who will be able to power their vehicles with 100 miles of range in less than 15 minutes.

It says each site will feature prominent, covered, well-lit and generously sized parking bays together with an amenity store or coffee shop.

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, says: “Delivering more ultra-fast charging stations is essential if we are to get more EVs on our roads.

“These stations will give drivers and businesses 24/7 access to fast, reliable charging and the confidence to make the switch to electric vehicles. They will keep the West Midlands moving toward a cleaner, greener future where sustainable travel is practical, affordable, and accessible to everyone.”

The WMCA has plans to expand the network of ultra-fast charging stations over the next two years, with a view to putting 90% of residents and businesses within easy reach of a top-up.

Funding for the multi-million-pound network comes from the region’s £1.3bn City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) from Government, supported by private investment.

Landowners can put forward sites to be considered for development on the WMCA website.