An officer has been praised for his outstanding bravery in single-handedly tackling a suspect armed with a knife who was trying to stab another man in a forecourt store.

PC Morgan Younger managed to take him to the ground and disarm and restrain him while calling for further assistance.

The incident happened at a petrol station in Lee High Road, Lewisham at around 3pm on Saturday, January25.

Deputy assistant commissioner Jon Savell, in charge of policing London over the weekend, says: “This is outstanding work from an officer who was on patrol alone, saw a very violent crime in progress and, without hesitation, raced in to assist.

“I cannot overstate how proud we are in the Met today of his quick-thinking and bravery. He was calm and professional and everything we want our police officers to be.

“I have no doubt without his intervention, the victim would have been seriously injured.”

PC Younger, who is attached to South East Command Unit and has five years’ service, was on patrol when he stopped at the petrol station to buy a drink. At the entrance, he saw a man grab the victim around the throat and try to stab him with a large knife.

The officer immediately responded, took hold of the suspect and struggled with him while he continued to wield the knife. He managed to bring him to the floor and disarm him without any help.

He then restrained him single-handedly while calling for back-up and still managing to arrest the man for attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He kept the man under control for five minutes until other officers arrived to help.

The man, in his 60s, remains in custody at this stage. He was further arrested for handling stolen goods and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, after a quantity of drugs was found at his home address.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was not injured thanks to PC Younger’s swift work.