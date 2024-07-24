EV chargepoint operator Zapgo is planning to join forces with the pub industry, with a focus on areas and communities that are currently underserved by existing charging infrastructure.

Known for its three principles of zero cost, zero effort, zero risk, Zapgo installs, operates and maintains all itsEV chargepoints at no cost to the business owner and offers a revenue share on every EV charge. The company says that by partnering with it, pub landlords can transform their non-revenue generating car parks into a new stream of income that operates 365 days a year.

CEO Steve Leighton said: “We are thrilled to introduce Zapgo to the pub industry, offering a solution that not only supports the environment but also empowers pubs to thrive in an increasingly challenging landscape. With our expertise in EV charging and unwavering dedication to underserved communities, we are confident that Zapgo will help boost the pub experience, driving sustainable growth and fostering a brighter, greener future for all.”