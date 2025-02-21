Forecourt operator Nithu Tharmalingam has reopened Gulf Flush Filling Station in West Yorkshire, following a £150k renovation.

Tharmalingam, who operates two other Gulf sites in Sheffield and Leeds on a leasehold basis, has breathed new life into the abandoned petrol station, which has been closed for more than three years.

In partnership with Gulf UK, the entrepreneur has created a 24/7 forecourt and Premier shop at the site on Wakefield Road in Liversedge, West Yorkshire.

Tharmalingam, who bought the site in October 2024, collaborated closely with Premier to ensure the fit out of the shop was delivered to a high standard, including energy-efficient lighting and fridges, and an ”eye-catching” food-to-go section.

And in January 2025, the forecourt was back in business with new Tatsuno pump dispensers offering all four grades of fuel.

The site comes with a laundrette, a multi-occupancy residential property, and two large billboards either side which Tharmalingam leases out to local businesses.

It benefits from strong footfall, with the forecourt selling more than 175,000 litres of fuel four weeks after opening.

Tharmalingam says the project to own his own petrol station has been a labour of love. He explains that it has been a challenge to build trust in the community, the Kirklees Council Licensing Panel, and local authority to be granted petrol and alcohol licences.

“It was hard work and I had to prove myself to the council and local authority. But all my efforts paid off. It was a very good decision to set up my own business. We’re pleased to be back selling petrol and welcoming Liversedge residents through our doors.”

David Hobson, area business manager of Certas Energy, which owns Gulf UK, says he is delighted that Tharmalingam recognised the potential of Gulf Flush Filling Station.

“When the site became available I contacted Nithu and arranged a meeting for the following day as I knew it had great potential,” he says. ”Once a deal had been agreed, we supported Nithu with suggestions for pump suppliers and installers, as well as assisting with the cleaning of the tanks so they were ready for use. Nithu has put in the hard work to turn Flush Filling Station around and we’re ready to support him as he continues to evolve the site.”

Over the coming months Tharmalingam plans to install EV chargers and a self-service car wash at Gulf Flush Filling Station.