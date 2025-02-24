The RAF has trialled the use of HVO at RAF Wittering.

The trial, which was called Project Ester, was conducted by squadrons of the RAF’s Support Force.

Five vehicles from 2 Mechanical Transport Squadron used HVO as fuel for a five-month period, while 3 Mobile Catering Squadron also used the opportunity to trial HVO with the Operational Field Catering System. As ground fuel specialists, 1 Expeditionary Logistics Squadron assisted with the trial.

Group Captain Dixon, assistant head air command climate change and sustainability, says “Project Ester has provided our logistics team and vehicle operators and refuellers with valuable experience of using HVO in our normal truck fleets, building confidence in the use of a true drop-in alternative fuel source. As we decarbonise our truck fleets, it has provided confidence that a transition to HVO/biodiesel, when more affordable, will lessen our reliance on global fossil fuel supply chains without detrimental impact on our operational output.

“Project Ester is a great example providing evidence that enhances our fuel resilience whilst also driving towards our Net Zero and transport decarbonisation goals and legislative remits: a decarbonisation and operational flexibility advantage win-win scenario.”

The trial was a collaborative partnership between RAF Wittering, Support Force, Fuels Role Office, ASTRA, Babcock – Phoenix 2, Western Global, Operational Energy Authority and World Fuels Services.

This is the first time the RAF has trialled HVO in vehicles, although the RAF has previously successfully trialled the use of HVO in boilers at RAF Leeming. The RAF is also powering vehicles using other energy sources, currently transitioning its white fleet to electric (and/or hybrid), while also undertaking trials with some of its larger air-side vehicles using hydrogen.