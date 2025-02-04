Swain Container Solutions (SCS), a division of Swain Group, is transitioning its London Gateway fleet to HVO.

Research shows that HVO can slash CO2 emissions from a vehicle by up to 90% compared to conventional diesel. It is also fully compatible with the majority of diesel engines, enabling a seamless transition without the need for costly modifications. By adopting HVO for its London Gateway operations, SCS says it is taking a proactive approach to reducing carbon emissions within the logistics sector.

At the same time, Swain Group is expanding its fleet of electric HGVs (eHGVs). The company is adding five new eHGVs to operate within the range available, collaborating with providers and developers of electrified infrastructure to ensure these vehicles function effectively. Haulage companies with VBS (vehicle booking systems) will benefit from a £20 rebate credit under DP World’s London Gateway emissions reduction initiative. Swain Group says it will pass these savings on to customers using eHGVs. This investment is a key part of the company’s ‘Think London, Think Swain’ campaign, which aims to reinforce its role as a leader in sustainable transport solutions within the capital.

With new logistics services set to commence at DP World London Gateway Port in early 2025, Swain Group says it is well-prepared to meet growing demand while upholding its commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency.

Swain Group remains one of the few operators capable of offering FORS Gold-accredited container transport deliveries into London. This accreditation underscores the company’s commitment to safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility in urban logistics.

Matthew Deer, MD of Swain Group, says: “This move to HVO and our continued investment in electric HGVs demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and innovation in logistics. At Swain Group, we recognise the urgent need for greener transport solutions, and we are taking meaningful steps to drive real change within our industry. Our ‘Think London, Think Swain’ campaign is about delivering smarter, cleaner, and more responsible logistics for London and beyond.”