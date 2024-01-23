Planning permission has been granted for a new petrol filling station with shop and drive-thru coffee shop on land south of Whistler Drive in Castleford.

The plans, submitted by Yakub Valli to Wakefield Council, include petrol and HGV canopies with fuel islands and underground tanks, the provision of AdBlue, jet wash bays and EV car charging bays. There will also be 40 car parking spaces.

The plans for the shop reveal a glazed front and a mono-pitch roof which slopes down from the front to the back. It has been designed to provide a ‘high quality, modern, clean aesthetic’.

The proposed coffee shop, which will look similar to the convenience store, sits to the south east of the site with dedicated parking and clear pedestrian access across the site. The planning documents say that the building format allows baristas to engage with drive-thru customers and create the same personalised experience that they would enjoy in a neighbourhood coffee shop.

The plans attracted 144 comments from members of the public – 99 of whom objected to the scheme.