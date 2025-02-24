The latest Forecourt Crime Index from BOSS, the British Oil Security Syndicate, shows a slight rise of 0.25% in Q4 2024, reaching 235 unpaid fuel incidents.

BOSS says this modest increase highlights ongoing challenges for forecourt retailers despite falling fuel prices. During the quarter, the average fuel price per litre (ppl) dropped to £1.36 from £1.44 in Q3 2024

As a result, BOSS estimates that average annual losses from unpaid fuel incidents now stand at £8,800 per annum for a forecourt, which is lower than previous estimates due to falling fuel prices. The average number of incidents per site in Q4 2024 was 28.4, a marginal increase from 28.3 in Q3.

Notably, the average number of litres taken via no means of payment (NMoP) incidents rose by 4.7% to 46.87 litres, while the number of litres taken per drive-off failure-to-pay (DOFP) incident dropped by 1.8% to 33.37 litres.

NMoP incidents continue to dominate fuel reports to BOSS Payment, accounting for 56% of all unpaid fuel reports submitted.

Claire Nichol, executive director at BOSS, says: “Although the overall increase in the Forecourt Crime Index is minimal, the ongoing issue of unpaid fuel incidents continues to be a concern for retailers.

“The increase in fuel volumes taken in NMoP incidents suggests that some offenders are exploiting forecourt policies, while the slight drop in drive-off incidents may indicate improved security measures. Retailers must continue to prioritise vigilance, invest in security and strengthen crime prevention strategies to mitigate losses.”