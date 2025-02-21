Former England footballer Michael Owen has become the first Leapmotor customer in the UK, having taken delivery of the all-electric C10.

The C10, which officially goes on sale in the UK from March 1 and is priced at £36,500, is described as “an exciting new electric car entrant to the UK market, combining cutting-edge technology with top-notch safety standards and eye-catching pricing”.

Leapmotor International BV is a Stellantis-led joint venture. Based in Amsterdam, the company is focused on redefining the EV landscape by “leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovation”. The company began its operations in Europe in September 2024 and plans to expand into India, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and South America later this year.

The C10, a family sized D-segment SUV boasts best-in-class safety, a range of up to 263 miles (WLTP), and premium levels of comfort and specification.

Owen, now a racehorse owner and breeder, says: “I’m delighted to be the first Leapmotor customer in the UK. The C10 is a stunning looking car and is the perfect car for me and my family with some incredible tech, ample space and a reassuring top level safety rating.”

Damien Dally, Leapmotor UK managing director, says: “At Leapmotor we really think we have something special to excite UK car buyers. The C10 and T03 offer the very best in terms of value to customers thanks to a combination of high tech and specification, excellent quality and peace of mind driving due to an established retailer network and four-year warranty.”