Kessock Service Station Ltd has applied to Aberdeenshire Council for planning permission for a new forecourt in Turriff.

The proposed site is just off the A947 Turriff-to-Oldmedrum road and currently houses an old tractor depot, HRN Tractors, which would have to be demolished.

The new store on the site would have a frontage comprising aluminium windows powder-coated in dark grey. Plans for the 256sq m shop indicate a ‘counter/servery’, which would suggest there would be food to go served. There is also an accessible WC shown.

There would be eight parking spaces outside the front of the shop including one disabled bay. There would also be EV charging bays.