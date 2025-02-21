A man from Burnley has been given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for shoplifting and has been banned from three retail premises including one petrol filling station.

Daniel Shaw was issued the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates Court earlier this month, with a number of conditions. He is not to enter or attempt to enter the following locations: Rossendale Road Service Station or the forecourt; Farmfoods on Accrington Road, Burnley or the car park belonging to Farmfoods; B&M, Active Way, Burnley; and One Beyond on St James Street in Burnley.

Shaw was caught by Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Grunshaw says: “As Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the chief constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police. The public need to know that in the event of a crime such as shoplifting, the police will come, and the crime will be punished accordingly.”