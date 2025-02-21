A senior official at the Department for Transport’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles will be a guest speaker at Forecourt Trader’s industry Summit next Tuesday (February 25).

Stephen Rippon, a deputy director at OZEV, who has a brief to work with industry to improve electric vehicle charging infrastructure on the strategic road network, will be joining others talking about the transition away from petrol and diesel cars as we enter the second year of the Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate’s operation.

He will talk about the Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate consultation, which closed this week and focuses on restoring the 2030 phase out date for the sale of new cars powered solely by internal combustion engines, and technology choices for the period between 2030 and 2035. And he will discuss progress with chargepoint provision, access to the electricity network for petrol stations wanting to come on board with their own chargepoints, as well as wider aspects of the transition.

Stephen Rippon is a senior leader at the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, which reports to ministers in the Department for Transport and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. He has wide-ranging experience across several government departments, including leading policy and delivery projects on energy, transport, healthcare and employment. He will be joined at the summit by Seb Rowlands, also from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles. He is head of early interventions in the Strategic Charging Infrastructure team.

Rippon joins a line-up of industry heavyweights discussing alternative fuels at the event at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield.

Paul Clegg, Summit’s keynote speaker, and head of independent retail at Greenergy, is giving a state of the nation talk on the rise of alternative fuels in the forecourt sector. He will give insight on what this means for petrol station owners, and how the industry can adapt as the UK navigates the energy transition.

Also, Tim Harper, founder of hydrogen refuelling specialist Element 2, will share plans to open 50 public hydrogen fuelling hubs using a lease model to get forecourt operators on board, in the next five years.

And David Charman, owner of Spar Parkfoot will give an insight into selling hydrotreated vegetable oil (HV)) on pump at his site in West Malling, Kent.

There are limited spaces available now to attend Summit, but should you want to book a ticket contact Rebecca.george@wrbm.com