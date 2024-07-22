New research from Sainsbury’s Smart Charge reveals that over half of EV drivers (51%) admit to ‘ghost charging’ – a growing trend of pretending to charge at an EV plug-in point when there are no other parking spaces available.

And over a third of those surveyed confessed to using this tactic on multiple occasions with ghost chargingparticularly prevalent in large cities, with Cardiff, Birmingham and Belfast being the worst offenders.

Over two-thirds (70%) of EV owners say there is a lack of etiquette within the EV community, with nearly nine in 10 drivers (88%) admitting to experiencing frustration at charging stations due to other drivers not following the rules.

Common bugbears include plug hogging (34%), long waiting times (31%), poor parking skills (29%) and cable spaghetti – drivers taking the ‘wrong side’ charging cable (26%).

To help combat these frustrations, etiquette coach William Hanson has partnered with Sainsbury’s Smart Charge to co-create an EV Etiquette Guide. This includes relatable anecdotes and advice to help settle driver disputes and encourage EV drivers to think twice about their charging station manners.

Sainsbury’s, which has over 400 ultra-rapid Smart Charge bays in supermarket car parks across the country, has found that nearly two in five EV drivers (38%) don’t feel as confident charging their EV compared to filling up a car with fuel at a petrol station, with 15% of them admitting that it feels like the “wild west” as they try to navigate the unknown protocols that should be followed in public.

William Hanson said: “It’s been an absolute honour helping to educate the British public on appropriate social etiquette when it comes to navigating the EV world as no one likes an awkward encounter or a charge hog.”

Trish Devlin, customer director at Sainsbury’s Smart Charge, said: “We know that the rules around EV charging can be a minefield, but Smart Charge aims to make everyday life easier for drivers. We’re always listening to our customers and want to help solve common problems, creating a better experience for all.

“Smart Charge is designed to offer a unique and convenient service, providing wide and accessible parking bays, an easy-to-use contactless payment system and plenty of practicality for customers

“In an EV industry first, customers can now also reap the benefit of collecting Nectar points while charging. Not to forget the added advantage of popping into a Sainsbury’s store to pick up some groceries while waiting for their vehicle to charge.”

When asked how they use their time while waiting for their EV to charge, nearly half of drivers admitted that they use it as an opportunity to have some time for themselves (47%), others do their weekly supermarket shop (29%), some have a break from their partner (13%) and children (12%), and some use it as an opportunity to catch up on work or emails (32%).

Top 10 bugbears at EV charging stations:

• Lack of charging availability (35%) – experiencing long queues due to not enough charging spots available

• Plug hogging (34%) – drivers leaving their EV charging for much longer than needed

• Long wait times for your car to charge (31%) – having to wait up to several hours for a full charge

• Parking perils/poor parking (29%) – other drivers not parking properly or in the appropriate spot

• Cable spaghetti (26%) – drivers taking the ‘wrong side’ charging cable, causing cable crossover

• Ghost charging (24%) – drivers pretending to charge just to nab a parking space

• Not following instructions (22%) – when others don’t follow the clear instructions and processes sign posted by EV charging brands

• Littering (20%) – drivers not cleaning up after themselves before departing their bay

• Engaging in small talk (18%) - having to partake in a conversation with the driver next to you when you’re not in the mood

• Current corrupting (17%) – drivers trying to stop someone else’s charge