American crowd-funded start-up Aptera Motors has debuted its production-ready solar sEV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025) in Las Vegas.

Aptera’s sEV’s cutting-edge engineering means it has up to 400 miles of range from a single charge in under an hour; up to 40 miles of free driving per day powered entirely by sunlight; and over 10,000 miles per year of solar-powered driving in sunny climates, significantly reducing reliance on grid charging.

This was also the first public showcase of Aptera’s complete solar array, consisting of four panels strategically placed on the bonnet, dash, roof and hatch of the vehicle, alongside its production body structure, built from carbon fibre sheet moulding compound (CF-SMC). Aptera says this advanced material dramatically reduces complexity, requiring fewer than one-tenth of the parts of traditional vehicles, resulting in a lightweight yet robust design.

Speaking at CES 25, Chris Anthony, co-CEO of Aptera Motors said: “Today marks a pivotal moment not only for Aptera but for the future of sustainable transportation. This vehicle embodies years of innovation and relentless pursuit of energy-efficient mobility. CES is the perfect stage to share our vision and invite the world to join us in creating a cleaner, solar-powered future.”

Aptera reports that it has already captured significant interest, amassing nearly 50,000 reservations representing over $1.7bn in potential revenue. Supported by $135m raised through equity crowdfunding, the company is accelerating its path to series production.