The Moore family, who have served the local community in Cloughmills, Ballymena for 45 years, have switched their forecourt supermarket to Henderson Group’s Eurospar in a milestone year for the brand which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in Northern Ireland.

Re-branded Eurospar Cloughmills, which has four fuel pumps and 20 parking spaces, says that the move enables it to offer prices in line with Tesco, and to become a one-stop shop, with an extended range of fresh and local products and services.

Now, the supermarket offers a Barista Bar coffee to go machine, as well as the Spar Enjoy Local and The Kitchen ready-meals and desserts ranges, offering customers a greater meal for tonight choice, alongside its own range of Moore’s of Cloughmills’ meals prepared in-store.

The team of 30 have also committed to fundraising for Eurospar’s charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children.

Previously a Costcutter, Moore’s of Cloughmills was first opened as a convenience store in 1980. Since then the family have invested in numerous refurbishments and extensions with the biggest transformation in 2012 when the shop was extended to offer a food-to-go deli, serving hot breakfast and lunch throughout the day, as well as a local butchery counter. In 2016 the family also added an off-licence.

Store manager, Richard Moore, says: “We’re thrilled to be joining the Eurospar family. We have always worked hard to develop and progress the store to meet the needs of our shoppers, and converting to the Eurospar supermarket brand allows us to continue to do just that.

“Shoppers can also enjoy better value on everyday essentials including prices of over 1,000 products in-store now matched to Tesco.”

Paddy Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group, adds: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Moores and their team to the Eurospar brand and the Henderson Group family, especially on this milestone year for the brand.

“The new supermarket will enhance shoppers’ experiences remarkably, providing everything they need under one roof and on their doorstep.”