BT Group has announced the UK’s largest ever commercial EV fleet order, with around 3,500 new EVs being commissioned.

The order will mean BT Group has the largest fleet of EVs in the UK, with nearly 8,000, by the time the company’s latest EV order is complete in 2026.

BT Group, which includes Openreach, manages the second largest commercial vehicle fleet in the UK, with more than 27,000 vehicles used by engineers across the country. The company already has around 4,300 EVs, supporting its target to become a net zero business by March 2031. The order of the new EVs is part of a larger delivery of 6,000 new vehicles, with more than half of the vans being EVs.

Simon Lowth, chief financial officer, BT Group, says: “By integrating yet more EVs into our operations, we are taking another significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and supporting the UK’s transition to a greener future. As we extend our full fibre build from 16 million homes and businesses today to 25 million by the end of 2026, having the most efficient, sustainable EVs will give our engineers the edge as they connect customers at pace to our next generation networks. Our modern fleet will help us to be more efficient and deliver a better service for our customers.”

The order will be delivered by four manufacturers over the next two years: Ford, Stellantis, Toyota and Renault.