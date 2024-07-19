Over the last month Fraser’s Budgens’ Three Mile Cross store in Reading has had the Thames Valley Air Ambulance team fundraising outside – and it’s been a big success.

Director Nick Fraser said: “Thames Valley Air Ambulance is a great charity as it plays a vital role in saving lives. They approached us saying they would like to have a presence outside our Three Mile Cross store and we were very keen and happy to help.

“Luckily they had good weather on the days they were there and got to speak to lots of our customers about the important work they do.”

The Frasers are big supporters of the local communities in which they trade but Nick says they are quite selective about which charities they support and they like to build relationships with the ones they choose.

The main charities they support are hospices including Sobell House in Oxford. “We’ve worked with Sobell House for around 10 years and have raised a lot of money for them so we have a great, longstanding relationship with them,” he said.