Nottinghamshire Police have released an image of a woman they wish to trace after a petrol station worker was attacked on the forecourt.

The incident happened at Beechdale Service Station in Beechdale Road, Nottingham, on Friday June 21, just before 9.30am.

The member of staff chased after a woman who failed to pay for an item and was then attacked on the forecourt. The staff member was punched numerous times in the head and face before the suspect fled the scene.

Officers have carried out a number of lines of inquiry to locate the suspect but so far no arrests have been made. They have now released an image of a woman that could help officers with their inquiries. They are calling on the public’s help to identify her.

PC Michael Tyers, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was an appalling attack on a member of staff just doing their job. It is completely unacceptable and we are determined to catch the person responsible. We have released a CCTV image of a woman that could help us further our investigation and are calling on the public’s help to identify her.

“Do you know the woman in the image? Are you the woman in the image? Please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 0197 of June 21, 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.