Christie & Co has completed the sale of Blair Garage, the sole petrol filling station in the Scottish town of Stewarton, East Ayrshire.

This established petrol filling station has been under the same ownership since 1982 and came to the market to allow the owners, James and Claire Anderson to retire. The business has been purchased by an experienced multi-site operator who owns various other forecourts in Scotland.

The sale was brokered by Mark Lavery, associate director in Christie & Co’s retail and leisure team. He said: “Blair Garage is a very busy site with emphasis on fuel sales presently. The opportunity is there to increase sales by redeveloping the retail area, increasing the size and offering.”

Commenting on their decision to bring the site to market via Christie & Co, the Andersons said: “We chose Christie & Co to sell our business due to their professionalism and great track record of selling petrol filling sites in Scotland. Mark Lavery kept us informed of all developments and aided the sales process from start to finish.”