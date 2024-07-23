Agratas, a global battery business within the Tata Group, has announced the phased appointment of Sir Robert McAlpine as the official delivery partner for Building One of its state-of-the-art battery cell manufacturing facility, near Bridgwater in Somerset.

Building One and ancillary development comprises 244,710sq m gross external area, which is more than 35% larger than Wembley Stadium.

Sir Robert McAlpine will now start preparations for the development, which is scheduled to be operational in 2026. Preparatory works have been underway at the site for several months already, with piling for Building One expected to commence in the coming weeks.

Once all phases of construction are complete, the facility is set to be the biggest of its kind in the UK and by the early 2030s will contribute almost half of the projected battery manufacturing capacity required for the UK automotive sector.