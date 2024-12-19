BP Pulse and parcel delivery company, DPD, have announced a deal to help transform DPD’s charging capabilities across its nationwide network.

The agreement will see BP Pulse both upgrading existing charging infrastructure and installing new rapid (DC) charging across dozens of DPD UK’s depots.

The first phase of installation and upgrade is well underway – with 14 sites already live and a further 16 sites planned for delivery in the new year. This includes strategic hub locations at key sites in Edinburgh, Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool and Middleton. DPD is already planning for further sites in 2025 to establish a robust charging network for its expanding electric fleet nationwide.

DPD currently has close to 4,000 EVs in the UK, representing over 35% of its van fleet. As part of Geopost, DPD UK has a ‘2040 Net Zero’ target, which is validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). DPD UK has confirmed that the UK operation is on track to meet the group target.

BP Pulse will deploy its installation and upgrade capabilities, backed by a dedicated team of field service engineers to ensure optimal charging efficiency and reliability for DPD’s drivers. DPD plan to also explore future integrated digital solutions with BP Pulse. This will help DPD continue to manage its EV fleet as efficiently as possible.

This depot infrastructure deal builds upon the existing offer where DPD drivers currently have preferential charging rates at BP Pulse’s rapid and ultra-fast public charging network, which includes a growing number of charging hubs.

Valerio Ferro, general manager, BP Pulse UK, says: “We’re creating a blueprint for large-scale fleet electric charging solutions. This agreement demonstrates our ability to deliver full-service charging solutions that keep businesses moving efficiently and effectively.”

Tim Jones, director of marketing, communications and sustainability DPD group UK, adds: “At DPD we are committed to our net zero journey and the transition of our fleet to all-electric vehicles has been a top priority for a number of years. To reach our targets we plan to continue to invest in EVs and new innovation, but also to partner with the very best in the sector to learn and develop new solutions at a more rapid pace. We have proved, over the last six years, that EVs can perform incredibly well within our operation and this partnership will enable our depots and drivers to operate as efficiently as possible going forward.”