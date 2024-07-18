North Wales Police is warning petrol stations in the area that it has received a report regarding a potential scam.

A member of staff at one particular fuel station in Denbighshire received a phone call from a man claiming to be the regional manager of their company. The man instructed the member of staff to put packs of cigarettes into a plastic bag, ready for collection in the morning.

The member of staff then contacted their line manager who confirmed that the man on the phone was not the regional manager.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “This type of scam is well known and has been reported to police several times in the past, so please be vigilant and make your colleagues aware in case your fuel station receives any similar calls.

“If you do receive any suspicious calls which you believe may be a scam then please report them via 101 or online via the NWP website. If you are able to, then please make a note of the phone number which the call came from. On this occasion it was a mobile phone number.”