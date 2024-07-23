A man has been jailed for 14 weeks after stealing items worth nearly £700 from a petrol station shop in Farnborough.

Joshua Bone, 41, stole food and groceries worth a total of £685.90 from BP on Prospect Road between June 11 and July 6.

He pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft from a shop and was jailed for a total of 14 weeks at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on July 19.

PC Jack Metcalfe, from the Farnborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Our team takes reports of shoplifting in Farnborough extremely seriously. Joshua Bone’s actions had a huge impact on a particular business, its staff and the wider community. I hope this result sends the message that shoplifting in Farnborough, and the wider area, will not be tolerated.”