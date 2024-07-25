Detectives in Wakefield have released details of a wanted man – Kyle Wales – after a machete attack at the Gulf petrol station on Wakefield Road, Featherstone, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a machete. They have both since been released from hospital.

Detectives have already made a number of arrests following the incident.

Ziggy Bell, aged 33, has been charged with two counts of section 18 wounding with intent, affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life in connection with another incident in Featherstone on July 22.

Two other men arrested in connection with the incident at the petrol station on Saturday have been released on conditional bail.

Meanwhile, Kyle Wales, aged 32, is wanted on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent. His last known address was in the Castleford area.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Wales but to call police on 999 to report any immediate sightings or contact police via Live Chat online or by calling 101 to provide any other information. Anyone reporting information is asked to quote crime reference 13240391740.