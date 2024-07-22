Welcome Break’s long-awaited new motorway service area near Rotherham is set to open early next year.

Applegreen was initially granted planning permission back in 2019 for the site between Junction 33 of the M1 and the Parkway.

A spokesperson for Welcome Break said: “Our new location in Rotherham is currently under construction and is set to open early 2025. Customers can look forward to a wide range of amenities and offerings from our established brand partners, including fast food, retail and coffee.”

The site will offer a full range of services including a petrol station, an HGV filling station a Starbucks drive-through and EV charging.