EG On The Move has applied for planning permission for a new forecourt just off the A1(M) south of Durham.

The £4m investment will create around 70 jobs and comprise a filling station complete with four EV charging bays, HGV and Adblue pumps, a jet wash facility and a separate drive-through Starbucks.

The forecourt is expected to open in the second half of 2026 and will be built at the ‘Integra 61’ development, a £400m “logistics-led mixed-use scheme” billed as “the largest logistics and manufacturing opportunity the northeast of England has seen in a generation.” The 205-acre site is already home to an Amazon Fulfilment Centre, together with Tesla Superchargers and various fast-food offerings. The project is predicted to create as many as 3,000 jobs in the area, while adding up to £2bn to the wider economy.

EG On The Move’s acquisitions manager, Peta Pank, says the new site forms part of the firm’s expansion and commercial strategies “to deliver more new-to-industry sites across the country’s busy road network”.

Residents, however, have raised concerns relating to the proposed forecourt, with Durham County Council receiving objections from those nearby housing developments, who say the forecourt could lead to increased traffic and littering.