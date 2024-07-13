Petrol retailers are getting behind the Three Lions ahead of this Sunday’s Euros final.

Hull-based chain Sewell on the go is marking the weekend with football-themed promotional displays in its stores, featuring Budweiser and San Miguel beer, Strongbow and Kopparberg cider, Blossom Hill wine and Pipers crisps, as well as paper cups, plates and napkins with the St George’s cross.

”We’re delighted to show our support for Gareth Southgate and his team in their historic effort to get football coming home,” said managing director Patrick Sewell. “Our store managers have got quite competitive with each other trying to outdo the others with their displays.”

Meanwhile, motorway service area operator Roadchef has renamed several of its service stations in celebration of the England team.

Watford Gap on the M1 has been rechristened Watkins Gap after the England striker’s heroics on Wednesday evening scoring the winner against the Netherlands. On the M6 toll, Norton Canes is now named Norton Kane in honour of the England captain and record goalscorer.

Centre-back John Stones has given his name to Maidstone – or Maid-Stones – Services, while Northampton Services is Northamp-Toney after Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Stafford South on the M6 is now Stafford South-gate in recognition of the manager, while Sedgemoor on the M5 southbound carries the name of the late Bobby Moore, the last England mens captain to lift a major trophy, the 1966 World Cup.

Controversially Annadale Water on the M74 in Scotland is now Annandale Walker after the England right back – something fans of the Tartan Army, knocked out in the opening round and not all behind the Auld Enemy in recent weeks, may have views about.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the England men’s team,” said Mark Fox, Roadchef CEO. ”They have brought the nation together and we wanted in our small way to pay tribute to that.”