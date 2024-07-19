Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go is to trial staff bodycams across its 13 forecourts in Hull and East Yorkshire in a bid to deter shoplifters and abuse.

The company has bought two sets and has been using these at its Chanterlands and Maybury sites before rotating them around the rest of its outlets, all of which operate 24/7 and every day of the year. It will assess results and source staff feedback before taking a decision to invest in more equipment from supplier Halo.

Staff members take their own decision on when to switch the cameras on, explains finance director Alex Mortimer, who says that employee reaction to the initiative has so far been mixed. One of the company’s own concerns is that the technology might embolden staff to approach potentially dangerous thieves, putting themselves in increased danger.

However, she said that some benefits are apparent. “We are finding that it is most useful on the shopfloor,” said Alex. “But staff on the till say that it doesn’t make much difference having them as we already have such good CCTV with audio.”

Employees also use headsets from Quail to communicate with one another, and Sewell on the go has replaced protective screens at the cashpoints, installed during the pandemic, with more substantial installations, designed to deter attacks rather than simply prevent the transfer of germs.

Night, lone working staff also use a ‘man down’ device from Peoplesafe which monitors if an employee is not moving and raises the alarm.

The business will discuss any concerns around the technology at its annual staff convention in January before moving taking any decision to invest further. “We mooted the idea at our convention this January and some staff were concerned that people might try to grab the cameras off them, or that they could become more of a conflict point, and so we will listen very carefully to what everyone has to say,” said Alex.

“We have enough cameras for two stores which we will keep regardless and use at our stores hardest hit with crime. We always want to do as much to help our staff feel as safe as possible but will be led by them on this. We are not going to make anyone wear body cameras who does not want to.”