Veteran forecourt operator Graham Toms has decided to retire from the industry after 54 years and is putting his final petrol site – Woolacombe Service Station – up for sale for £995,000.

It was the second outlet that Graham purchased and he said that he kept it till last, as it had a special place in his heart with its reliable income and majestic view over the Atlantic Ocean and Woolacombe beach in North Devon.

At his heyday in forecourt retailing, 20 years ago, Graham had 10 sites in the South West of England trading under the Evoco Petroleum brand, and he operated two fuel tankers to supply other retailers in the area.

Graham said that aged 74 he now wants to take time out to focus on his pub and hotel, as well as enjoy his overseas holiday home.

The Murco-branded Woolacombe site is run by his daughter and has a Post Office, a 1,950 sq ft Premier shop, and fuel volume of approximately 910,000 litres per annum. Appoximately one third of its sales come from the shop.

Graham believes that the business, which he redeveloped 20 years ago, would suit a couple wanting to live on the coast, and says that, while there is space for a two-bedroom flat above, such accommodation would most likely be used by a member of staff.

“Woolacombe is a fantastic resort and this site, which is still a nice looking station, has always been very dear to me,” said Graham. ”It has always been profitable and it is still doing well. But I’m 74 years old and my daughter has family to look after, which I understand. It is time to sell, much as I am really unhappy to do that.”

The main road forecourt, close to two holiday parks, is on sale with Christie & Co. The commercial real estate business describes it as “a fabulous site with huge potential”, with the opportunity to increase sales by extending current opening hours from 7am - 6pm. It says that trading figures for the year end March 2023 show a total turnover of £1,542,591, with a gross profit of £214,830.

It is marketing the property as having car parking and a kitchen area for hot food to go. There are two fuel islands with 12 nozzles in total for unleaded and diesel, with scope for an additional two islands which have been removed to provide additional shop parking. The forecourt also includes an air and water machine and a Calor gas cage.

There is a further plot of land available by separate negotiation to the rear of the petrol station which, subject to planning permission, could be developed for a house with sea views.

Graham predicts that the ever-changing forecourt industry continues to have a strong future, althought he questions whether electric vehicles will be the way forward, and that hydrogen may prove to have greater longevity.

“The biggest change I have seen is service stations giving up their workshops and developing convenience stores,” said Graham. ”It has been a great business to be in. I have absolutely loved it. I came to North Devon on holiday with my parents, and loved the area so much that I bought my first garage in Ilfracombe when I was 21 years old.

“I hope that my Woolacombe site goes to a person who appreciates it as much as I have as a good site and way of life, and that they get to enjoy the view which customers have told me must be the best for a forecourt across the country.”