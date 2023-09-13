Murco has revealed that since the start of 2023 it has added 15 new dealers to its network, coming from a wide variety of forecourt brands, the spot market and located throughout the country.

Craig Nugent, Murco’s director of dealer operations, said: “Despite the difficult economic conditions we are all experiencing, I am delighted with the growing number of dealers who are joining the Murco network.

“Today, we have a network of 183 dealers and more additions are in the pipeline.

“Our fuel supply offer, strong brand image and excellent delivery flexibility have always been recognised in the forecourt sector. But now, on top of this, we have the support and fuel buying power of Motor Fuel Group, the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator; an extensive and growing range of added value partners and a larger team of experienced regional managers in the field, to help make our dealer’s businesses as successful as possible.

“We look forward to continued growth.”