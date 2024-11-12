National Lottery operator Allwyn has completed its largest terminal installation project after equipping over 300 forecourts owned by Motor Fuel Group (MFG) with terminals.

The large-scale project, covering the 337 Morrisons forecourts acquired by MFG in April, met the Top 50 Indie’s objective of refitting its Morrisons Daily sites at a rate of around 15 store openings per week from May until the end of October.

The project represents the single largest terminal install project since Allwyn took over as operator of The National Lottery in February this year. It also helped achieve the highest rate of National Lottery terminal installations per week for over five years, with total installs across the retail estate since May peaking at 36 per week.

The majority of the terminals installed at the MFG sites are standard National Lottery terminals, with a small number of compact machines installed at some locations.

Allwyn says that the ambitious MFG installation, which took commitment and co-operation from both companies, will help to boost the £30 million the National Lottery currently generates on average every week for good causes.

“It also directly links back to our ambitions to continually adapt to the changing retail landscape and drive convenience for players,” says Allwyn interim retail diretor James Dunbar.

MFG’s managing director, Steve Fox, adds: “We are delighted with the collaborative approach from Allwyn to work closely with our teams at MFG to ensure a successful rollout of the National Lottery in all of our 337 Morrison’s forecourts. It’s important for us to have the National Lottery in every one of our sites to offer a great consumer experience. Thank you for the combined efforts of all involved from both Allwyn and MFG to make this happen as we completed our rollout programme.”

The MFG rollout is part of Allwyn’s wider overhaul of the entire 40,000-strong National Lottery retail estate, which it says is well underway and will help it deliver responsible growth for the National Lottery to ensure it generates more money than ever before for good causes.

This involves equipping retail partners with the latest kit, including a modern, sustainable suite of permanent point of sale; a new network provided by Vodafone; new lottery terminals; and enhanced software.

Allwyn has invested more than £350 million into its plan to transform the National Lottery by improving operations and technology. It says the ivestment will provide a springboard to create more engaging games, attracting more players, producing more winners, and ultimately generating more money for National Lottery-funded projects.