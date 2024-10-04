Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator, has opened its 100th Greggs store on its network of over 1,200 sites.

The food to go concession is at one of the operator’s recently acquired Morrisons Daily forecourts in Totton, Southampton.

MFG’s food services director Paul Deary says that the Greggs brand and product offer has been key to the company’s ”successful and growing food offer” in its forecourts since 2016. ”100 stores is an important milestone for us and I am confident that our partnership will continue to flourish,” he adds.

Welcoming the eight-year partnership Johnathan Glenister, Greggs head of franchise, says: ”We want Greggs to be accessible, wherever, whenever, and however our customers need us. By ensuring our shops are in the most convenient locations they can be. Our customers have a brilliant experience when they visit us on the move.”