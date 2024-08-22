Top 50 Indie MFG is waiting to hear on a planning application to overhaul its Morrisons petrol station at St Andrews in Scotland, as part of its plans to upgrade the 337 forecourts it acquired from the supermarket chain this year.

It is asking Fife Council for permission to install four chargepoints, with eight charging bays, at the Largo Road site, and to introduce a jet wash bay in place of a rollover carwash.

It is also proposing to extend the shop by 1,690 sq ft, to offer customers an “improved” offering by stocking additional products.

MFG plans to redevelop at least 100 Morrisons sites in the next five years, providing convenience retail, valeting and EV charging to meet the energy transition.

It has ambitions to be one of the largest ultra-rapid EV chargepoint operators in the UK with over 1,300 sites.

The St Andrews’ application is due to go to consulation next Thursday, August 29.