Top 50 Indie MFG is continuing its sponsorship of St Albans City Football Club, its head office’s local team.

As well as extending the partnership into the 2024/25 season, this time it is also sponsoring two individual Saints players, including midfielder Giorgio Rasulo (pictured).

The sponsorship of the National League South club will see MFG promoted across the team’s home stadium, with ‘We Power the Future’ banners highlighting how the 1,200-strong forecourt business is moving to dual energy electric charging/fuel sites.

With the team’s ground being so close to MFG’s head office, the company can “cheer them on pitch side,” says HR operations director, Nardine Nash.

“As a company deeply rooted in the community, we believe in supporting local initiatives that bring people together and foster a sense of pride,” says Nash. ”For us, nothing embodies these values quite like our beloved football club.”