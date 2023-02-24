John Wood
- News
Last chance to buy tickets for Forecourt Trader Summit 2023
Time is running out to buy tickets for the biggest forecourt conference of the year, next week’s Forecourt Trader Summit 2023.
- News
Speeding drug driver jailed after smashing into petrol station forecourt
A reckless driver has been jailed after crashing his car into a petrol station forecourt.
- News
Firefighters avert major damage to Carlisle petrol station after tackling car blaze on forecourt
Firefighters have managed to avert major damage to a Carlisle petrol station after tackling a car blaze on its forecourt.
- News
Police investigating armed robbery at forecourt release CCTV image of a man
Police officers investigating a robbery at the Jet Garage on Sutton Road in Hull are appealing for help to identify a man captured on CCTV.
- News
Hydrogen-electric truck completes 350-miles journey through England without recharging
A prototype hydrogen-electric truck has completed a 350-mile journey through England without a single stop for recharging, according the manufacturer Tevva.
- News
Police appeal for information after theft of 70,000 litres of diesel from Oil4Wales depot
Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for information after the theft of approximately 70,000 litres of diesel from the Oil4Wales fuel depot in Nantycaws, Carmarthenshire, on Friday February 17.
- News
The Fed urges Scottish government to sort out DRS problems rather than delay it
The Federation of Independent Retailers (the Fed) has urged the Scottish government to “think carefully” before potentially delaying the troubled deposit return scheme (DRS).
- News
EG Group opens 100th Asda on the Move store with 100 more planned this year
EG Group has opened its 100th Asda on the Move store in partnership with Asda, and confirmed plans to open a further 100 sites across the UK this year.
- News
Cashier threatened with knife during robbery at petrol station in Hull
Police officers investigating a robbery where a cashier was threatened with a knife are appealing for witnesses and information.
- News
Less interest in EVs from potential car buyers as energy bills continue to soar
More than a fifth (22%) of drivers are planning to buy a car in 2023, however as energy bills continue to soar, the proportion of would-be buyers eyeing an electric model has dipped from 25% to 18%, according to new research from AA Cars, the AA’s used car website.
- News
HMRC warns businesses about new penalties for late VAT returns and payments
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is reminding Value Added Tax (VAT) registered businesses to file their VAT returns and pay on time, ahead of new penalties being applied.
- News
PRA releases details of its first Business Breakout event of 2023
The PRA has announced plans for its first Business Breakout event in 2023, which will be on Thursday March 9 in Newmarket.
- Analysis
ANALYSIS: Price watchdog could savage independent sector
A proposed fuel price watchdog, which has gained support from a group of backbench Tory MPs, could wipe out many independent filling station businesses. John Wood reports.
- News
Thieves damage ATM and steal cash from filling station in Northern Ireland
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) investigating damage to an ATM machine and the theft of cash from a filling station in the Articlave area are appealing for witnesses and information.
- News
Aberdeen Council awards contract to convert 35 vehicles to run on hydrogen
An order to convert 35 vehicles to run on hydrogen has been placed by Aberdeen City Council (ACC).
- News
Police officers seek witnesses following altercation on forecourt in Hertfordshire
Officers from Hertfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward as part of their enquiries into an incident at a petrol station in Ware.
- News
Welsh government warned health proposals could increase food prices
Food retail and manufacturing bodies have warned that new Welsh government health proposals could increase food prices for consumers.
- News
Company and director operating petrol station fined over £100,000 for fire safety breaches
The company and director operating a petrol station garage in Lanner, Cornwall, have been ordered to pay a total of £108,028 in fines and costs after their premises failed to meet fire safety regulations.
- News
Maxol renews sponsorship of Carrickfergus RFC with a new two-year deal
Irish forecourt and convenience retailer Maxol has announced it is to renew its long-standing sponsorship of Carrickfergus RFC with a new two-year deal.
- News
West Midlands Police issue CCTV image in bid to trace woman attacked on forecourt
West Midlands Police officers are appealing for help to trace a woman filmed on CCTV being attacked at a service station in Bearwood.