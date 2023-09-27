Impression of how Green Garage is expected to look after it is rebranded

More details have been released about the launch of Valero as a fuel brand in the UK, which was announced earlier this month, including an official launch date.

The new brand will be given an official launch on October 26 with three Ascona sites currently trading under the Texaco brand – the group’s flagship Green Garage Service Station in Pembroke, west Wales, Ascona Crossways in Neyland and Ascona Tenby Road near Carmarthen – being rebranded to Valero.

As part of the rebranding, the three sites will offer Valero’s SaveUp loyalty programme, where customers can earn 1p for every litre of fuel purchased. This can then be redeemed in store or swapped for rewards at major UK retailers including Marks & Spencer, Argos and John Lewis.

Existing Fastfuel customers will be able to continue using their Fastfuel cards at the Valero-branded locations.

The transition to the new branding will commence on Monday 9 October, with all three sites remaining open as they undergo the changes, with completion due at the end of that week.

There will be a grand opening event on Thursday 26 October at the Green Garage site to celebrate the launch.

Darren Briggs, founder and CEO of Ascona Group, commented: “Valero provides an industry-leading fuel supply package, and we are delighted to be supporting the team there as they embark on an exciting new phase of their UK strategy.

“The Valero team remains the perfect provider for Ascona as we continue to expand our operations in the UK via both organic and acquisitive growth, and focus on building the best-in-class retail roadside destinations for our customers.”