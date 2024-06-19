Radius, which owns the UK Fuels fuel card, says the addition of 390 Valero-operated Texaco and Valero-branded forecourts in England, Wales and Northern Ireland means its 4,100-strong network now covers 98% of UK postcodes.

The latest sites join 410 Texaco petrol stations that already accept the charge card, giving Radius coverage across the entire UK Texaco and Valero estate, says the company.

Radius, which has had an agreement with Valero since the 1990s, was established in 1990 and claims to have more than 400,000 clients around the world.

Jonathan Haseler, chief revenue officer at the Crewe-based payment solutions specialist, says reaching 4,100 sites is “a great step for Radius and Valero’s customers, as it makes fuel even more accessible”.

The 800 Texaco-branded service stations in the UK are all independently operated. Last year, Valero opened its first Valero-branded UK site, marking the introduction of the first new fuel retail brand here since 2015. That network currently comprises 22 forecourts, operated by Park Garage Group, MPK, and Ascona.