

Redbeck Group has won planning permission to redevelop one of two forecourts it operates in Greater Manchester.

Trafford Council has approved the Wakefield-based business’s bid to demolish the existing Sandgate petrol station in Urmston and replace it with a larger forecourt incorporating electric vehicle charging points and a two-storey retail unit, with 130sq m of floorspace.

The site is currently branded as Texaco, but Redbeck has not yet selected a fuel provider for the redeveloped property, says Nazia Shah, planning consultant with Urban Future Planning, which advised Redbeck on the project.

The company is also not disclosing what other retail brands it will offer on the new site, although it partners with YOH Burger, Subway, and Nisa on the rest of its estate, which comprises a forecourt in nearby Irlam, as well as outlets in Wakefield and Rotherham. Its existing fuel suppliers are Shell and Texaco.

According to Redbeck’s planning application, the new building will have an L-shaped footprint with a mono-pitch roof and two-storey glazed front elevation. As well as a retail area, there will be an office, storerooms, and a lavatory on the ground floor, with the mezzanine, accessible by stairs and lift, comprising additional retail space, a food counter and a second WC.

The company is not providing a target date for the project’s completion.