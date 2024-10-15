Top 50 Indie Elite Garages has completed the Bangers4Ben 2024 charity rally, which involves purchasing a ’banger’, a car costing no more than £750, for a 1,500-mile journey to the Alps and back.

Its car was one of 45 which participated with a specific theme, and will be auctioned in the next few weeks to raise money for Ben, the support charity helping people working in the automotive industry.

The family-owned business turned its car, a part exchange 2009 Peugeot 107 Verve, into a Mario Kart. Drivers Kelsie and Tara dressed as the Nintendo gaming characaters Mario and Luigi.

It gave the vehicle a service, and replaced its tyres, brakes, headlights and wiper blades at one of its 18 vehicle repair centres. The business, the 35th in Forecourt Trader’s Top 50 Indie listing, also owns nine Texaco petrol stations, and a standalone Morrisons Daily.

The rally took four days travelling through France, Switzerland, Germany, and Belgium, before concluding at the Nürburgring.

The proceeds of the car being sold will add to the £2,749 already raised by Elite Garages for the charity, which gives financial aid and mental health assistance.