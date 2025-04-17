Slough Borough Council is planning to install at least 1,600 on-street, kerbside charging points between now and 2040.

The new comes after the Council was awarded £2.23m in funding from the Department for Transport’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Capital Fund.

The focus of the installation will be on residential areas, particularly those that do not have off-street parking.

Councillor Gurcharan Manku, lead member for environmental service and open spaces, says: “It’s fantastic that we have been successful in gaining this funding and it is testament to the council’s commitment to reduce emissions and encourage greener travel.

“It will make a real difference to the infrastructure we have in Slough and having plenty of easy to access charging points will make owning an electric vehicle more appealing.”

The procurement process is currently underway, with plans to award a contract this summer. If all goes to the planned timeline, the first new installations should begin before the end of the year.