Urban Fox has secured a contract with Newport City Council to install one of the first lamp post EV charging networks in Wales.

A total of 120 chargers will be installed across Newport, with some streets featuring multiple units. Instead of building new infrastructure, the chargers will be installed directly onto existing streetlamps to maximise pavement space, improve accessibility and maintain the character of the residential streets.

Urban Fox, a partnership between Balfour Beatty Investments and Urban Electric Networks, was established to address the growing need for EV charging infrastructure. The partnership provides end-to-end solutions, from funding and planning to installation and maintenance, and offers a comprehensive range of EV charging solutions, including the retractable UEone chargepoint, which is said to be the first of its kind.

Oli Freeling-Wilkinson, CEO of Urban Fox, says: “Delivering one of Wales’ first lamp post EV chargers is a major milestone in our mission to revolutionise on-street charging. By seamlessly integrating chargers into existing infrastructure, we’re not only cutting costs and reducing street clutter but also making EV charging more accessible than ever.”

Councillor Yvonne Forsey, cabinet member for climate change, adds: “We are continuing to look for innovative ways to expand the coverage of our charging network. These new chargers are perfect for streets where there is limited pavement space to install a more traditional charging unit. We’ve already been shown to be providing the best coverage in Wales for houses with no access to off-street parking, and these installations will only improve that level of coverage.”