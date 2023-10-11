Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in identifying and tracing a man last seen on a forecourt due to concerns for his welfare.

Staff at the service station in Long Crendon Road, Thame, served the man in the morning of Sunday October 8, but they were concerned for his welfare and contacted the police.

Investigating officer Inspector Thomas Xavier said: “We have been making enquiries to identify this man in order to trace him and check that he is okay.

“However at this point we have not been able to identify him. Additionally we have been searching for the individual in the surrounding area to the service station but we have not managed to locate him.

“As such we are releasing these images in a bid to identify the man and trace him to check he is okay.

“If anyone recognises this man, or knows where he is or has seen him, we would ask you to get in touch.

“Additionally if this is you then please do get in touch with us so we can be reassured you are okay.”

“Anyone with information can call 999, quoting reference 0332 of today’s date.”