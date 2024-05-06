Fuel and convenience technology provider Dover Fueling Solutions Partners is partnering with retail software provider Flyx to launch the ‘groundbreaking’ DFS Order Kiosk.

In collaboration with Flyx, DFS aims to provide fuel retailers with a flexible and innovative technology for their convenience stores, making them more competitive and profitable, as well as improving the customer experience overall.

The DFS Order Kiosk can be wall-mounted, stand-alone, or secured on a countertop to offer retailers a multitude of choices to suit varying c-store layouts and overcome potential space concerns. Additional options are also available during the software ordering process, as retailers can apply cross-selling and up-selling techniques – whether to promote the c-store latest offers or support loyalty programmes – through any device, anywhere.

The benefits of the partnership, mean the DFS Order Kiosk can be fully integrated with Prizma - the DFS connected mobility and convenience hub - to improve efficiency.

“Our partnership with Flyx is an important milestone in bringing the food ordering and fuel retail market together, said Jenthe Govaerts, product manager at DFS. ”The connected plug & play solution combines the best of both worlds, offering both stability and flexibility into our joint worlds.

“Food and drink has become an important revenue generator for petrol stations, hence a lot more stations now offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. The DFS Order Kiosk powered by Flyx will increase sales, reduce waiting time, and most importantly, reduce the number of required operators at the station,” added Kurt Dillen, VP & GM, commercial, EMEA & SAIL regions at DFS.

“Through our collaboration with Dover Fueling Solutions, Flyx is thrilled to assist the fuel retail industry in innovating and bringing a new digital experience to their customers and staff. The DFS Order Kiosk represents a groundbreaking advancement in retail technology, enabling businesses to serve their customers more efficiently while enhancing profitability. This alliance reinforces our commitment to the incorporation of leading-edge technology into everyday customer engagements, thereby redefining industry standards,” said John Van Lierde, CEO of Flyx.