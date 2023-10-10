Sainsbury’s has revealed it plans to open more Greggs outlets at its petrol forecourts following the launch of a site at its Biggleswade petrol station in Bedfordshire in May



The news came as Sainsbury’s announced its partnership with Greggs had taken a step forward with the launch of the first Greggs café inside a Sainsbury’s store. The new Greggs café has opened in Sainsbury’s Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, creating 15 new jobs for the area.

The supermarket group said it planned to launch more sites with Greggs by the end of this year, which will include both petrol filling stations and cafés.

Tony Rowson, property director at Greggs, said: “Our first Greggs café with Sainsbury’s is helping us continue to expand and diversify our retail estate as part of our ambitious property strategy. The opening will allow us to provide Greggs favourites to even more customers, in a format that complements Sainsbury’s Crystal Peaks store.”

Elizabeth Newman, director of commercial partnerships at Sainsbury’s, said: “We’re delighted to have welcomed Greggs to another Sainsbury’s store, this time in the form of a fantastic café concept that represents another first for our customers. Greggs has proven very popular at Sainsbury’s petrol station in Biggleswade and we’re expecting the new café in Crystal Peaks to build on its success. I’m really looking forward to hearing what our customers think.”