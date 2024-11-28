Top 50 Indie Penny on the Move acquired the mega-sized site Magpie Filling Station near Cramlington, Northumberland earlier this month.

The Alnwick-based operator, which has far reaching exposure in the north of England, Wales and Scotland, has plans to initially spend in excess of £300,000 on the two acre location, which is 10 miles north of Newcastle, off one of the busiest junctions of the A1 in the north east.

The site, which also benefits from Cramlington being a 1960s’ new town development with lots of families, is also home to a Ford dealership, a bus company depot and a car body shop.

The three standalone businesses will continue as tenants, says group general manager Keith Jewers.

Once permission is given, the unbranded shop is to be extended into the current car showroom growing from less than 1,000sq ft now to more than 2,500sq ft.

It will be supplied by Costcutter, given longer opening hours, a significant food to go offering developing over the coming months and years, and the Penny on the Move branding, which is becoming well-known predominantly in the north east of England, says Keith.

On the four square multi-hose forecourt the fuel brand has already been switched from Gulf to BP. Valeting will be increased, with a larger jet wash facility and possibly a rollover carwash, and it will have Penny on the Move’s usual bolt-ons including parcel lockers and a laundry machine.

“It is a good opportunity as the location is arguably one of the few under-developed forecourts in the north east,” says Keith. “Also, it benefits from being in a very prominent location on the road to Cramlington, which has a thriving residential area.

“And its scale means that it has substantial parking and we can do quite a lot with it. EV will be given due consideration as well,” he adds.

Penny on the Move, which now owns nearly 100 sites and celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, describes the acquisition as a “substantial investment”.