Ministers have begun the process of reversing the previous government’s decision to delay the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars to 2035.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander today launched a consultation seeking views from industry on delivering Labour’s manifesto commitment to restore the phase out date for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to 2030.

The government claims the 2030 commitment was “broadly supported” by industry before the Rishi Sunak administration pushed the implementation date back five years.

However, many in the forecourt and automotive sectors have expressed worries that slowing retail sales of electric vehicles risk making the 2030 timescale unworkable. Petrol retailers, in particular, are concerned that the industry will simply not be able to install a nationwide charging network in time.

The Department for Transport (DfT) says the consultation will restore clarity for vehicle manufacturers and the charging industry so that they will have the confidence to invest in the technology.

The consultation proposes updates to the current Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate which sets out the percentage of new zero emission cars and vans manufacturers will be required to sell each year up to 2030.

The DfT says the focus is now on ”how, not if,” the UK reaches the 2030 target, and will give the forecourt and automotive sectors an opportunity to give their opinions on questions such as the status of hybrid electric vehicles after 2030, and what incentives or measures might be needed for consumers and the industry to make the transition.

The government says that EVs are cheaper to own and drive than ever, and that using an EV could save consumers up to £750 a year in running costs if they are charged at home, compared with petrol and diesel cars.

However, with only a minority of households having the ability to charge vehicles at home, thousands of additional roadside, forecourt, and workplace charging hubs and points will be needed.

According to the government, with more than 72,000 public chargers available and 56 being added to the network every day , “it has never been easier for drivers to charge their EVs”.

It adds that “charging infrastructure will continue to match the rising sales of EVs”.

The government says that ”getting this transition right and supporting the growth of the electric vehicle market in the UK will enable Britain to tap into a multibillion-pound industry, create high paid jobs for decades to come and deliver on our plan for change by putting more money in the pockets of hardworking families”.

Alexander adds: “Over the last few years, our automotive industry has been stifled by a lack of certainty and direction. This government will change that. Drivers are already embracing EVs faster than ever, with one in four new cars sold in November electric. Today’s measures will help us capitalise on the clean energy transition to support thousands of jobs, make the UK a clean energy superpower, and rebuild Britain.”