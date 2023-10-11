Staffordshire Police has launched an appeal for information after a car on a forecourt was damaged by a cyclist in Burton-on-Trent.

A man was seen punching the windows of a white Volkswagen Golf at the petrol station on Derby Road at 8pm on 22 August.

Officers have been reviewing CCTV and have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is described as being roughly 6ft, of mixed-heritage, and was seen wearing black cycling gear.

They said: “We understand the quality of the image isn’t great, but we still think somebody might be able to help us identify him.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident 736 of 22 August, or use Live Chat on our website.

“If you prefer to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”