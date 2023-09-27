Nissan is pressing ahead with plans to achieve 100% EV in Europe by 2030, with all new Nissan models from now to be all-electric in Europe, despite recent moves by the UK government to slow down the electrification of UK vehicles.

Announcing the decision, Makoto Uchida, Nissan president and CEO, said: “EV is the ultimate mobility solution. More than a million customers have already joined our journey and experienced the fun of a Nissan electric vehicle, and there is no turning back now.

“EVs powered by renewables are key to us achieving carbon neutrality, which is central to our Ambition 2030 vision. Nissan will make the switch to full electric by 2030 in Europe. We believe it is the right thing to do for our business, our customers and for the planet.”

The commitment came as Nissan unveiled the Concept 20-23, a sporty, urban EV concept, and its real-world autonomous driving study, called evolvAD, is taking place with a focus on residential and rural roads, supported by the UK government.

Globally, under Nissan Ambition 2030, Nissan is introducing 27 electrified vehicles, including 19 EVs, by 2030. In this period Nissan is also introducing cobalt-free technology with the aim of bringing down the cost of EV batteries by 65% by 2028.

Nissan also aims to launch EVs with its proprietary all-solid-state batteries (ASSB) by 2028.

It claims ASSBs will reduce charging time to one third, and will bring the cost of battery packs to achieve cost parity between EV and internal combustion engine vehicles in the future.