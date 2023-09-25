Mer, a European electric vehicle (EV) charging company, has won a contract to install EV charge points across more than 100 across the UK.

The deal is with real estate company Knight Frank Investment Management’s (KFIM), and the chargers will be installed at client-owned sites.

Mer will aim to install approximately 450 sockets across the company’s UK-wide portfolio, with a mixture of rapid and ultra-rapid charge points available for public use.

Karl Anders, managing director at Mer UK, said: “Following an in-depth tender process, it is a privilege to become the exclusive EV charging partner for a leading real estate investment manager. KFIM’s decision to partner with Mer highlights its proactive commitment to providing innovative property solutions as we move into the new electric era.”

Matt Simmonds at KFIM said, “After recognising that reliable and future-fit EV charging infrastructure is becoming an increasingly in-demand asset of commercial properties, it was important that we partnered with an experienced charge point operator who understands the complex needs of our portfolio of sites. Mer’s charge points will help us provide an essential service to our tenants and visitors, and we are looking forward to working with Mer in the roll out of charging infrastructure in the coming months.”

The first 14 KFIM client sites are due to have chargers installed this year. Each will have six charging bays offering ultra rapid charging.