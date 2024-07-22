Top 50 Indie Karan Retail has made the first of what it says will be many forecourt acquisitions in southwest England, with the purchase of Chivenor Service Station in North Devon.

The fast-growing forecourt operator bought the Murco-branded site with Spar branded shop from Ian and Jennifer Ball. The couple, purchased the site while running a Post Office in the neighbouring town 22 years ago, and now want to retire.

Over the past year Coventry-based Karan Retail has undergone significant expansion, successfully establishing a presence in Scotland. This has seen it rise from the eleventh to tenth largest UK independent forecourt operator in Forecourt Trader’s Top Indies report published in February, when it had 35 sites. It has now grown to 39 forecourts.

It is casting its net to the southwest of England following advice from commerical property business WT Estates, with further sites in the area in the pipeline, said operations director Visnu Kumaranisanthan.

“This marks the first of many acquisitions in the southwest of England as the group look to continue to invest in the region,” said Visnu. ”We would like to thank, WT Estates as William Trott gave clear directions that the West Country was an area that would sit well in our portfolio and this transaction confirms our intent. We would like to wish Mr and Mrs Ball all the very best in their retirement,” he added.